Ex-pat offers Covid-19 advice - from China

PORTSTEWART native Mark Scott has urged people to “have some common sense” as COVID-19 fears heighten within the local community.

Last month, the Chronicle caught up with Mark who was self-isolating in Beijing at the time due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Far East.

A few weeks on, Mark, who is a lecturer at North China University, feels that China seems to be emerging through the other side of the dreaded virus.

Although his period in quarantine was just a precaution, Mark, who has experienced the isolation element of COVID-19, says life is starting to return to normal following the news that China recently reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic began