Ex-pat offers Covid-19 advice - from China

There is light at the end of the tunnel, says former Dominican College student

Ex-pat offers Covid-19 advice - from China
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

PORTSTEWART native Mark Scott has urged people to “have some common sense” as COVID-19 fears heighten within the local community.
Last month, the Chronicle caught up with Mark who was self-isolating in Beijing at the time due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Far East.
A few weeks on, Mark, who is a lecturer at North China University, feels that China seems to be emerging through the other side of the dreaded virus.
Although his period in quarantine was just a precaution, Mark, who has experienced the isolation element of COVID-19, says  life is starting to return to normal following the news that China recently reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic began

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130