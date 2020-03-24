Fifth death from COVID-19 in NI

The Department of Health has confirmed that Northern Ireland's COVID-19 related deaths is now five.

A patient who was in their eighties and had underlying health conditions has sadly died at Antrim Hospital.

In addition, an earlier death has also been confirmed as COVID-19 related.

Health Minister Robin Swann stated: "My deepest sympathies are extended to the families affected.

"These deaths must never become mere statistics. Behind each of them is a family plunged into grief."

From today, the Public Health Agency is publishing daily COVID-19 surveillance bulletins which will provide further detail on the number of tests carried out and the geographic spread of positive cases.



