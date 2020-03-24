Judge backs health staff following hospital attack

Portrush teen handed four-month sentence

Judge backs health staff following hospital attack

Causeway Hospital

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

A JUDGE yesterday (Monday) assured hard-pressed health workers that they will have the support of the courts “in these extraordinary times.”
District Judge Peter King, sitting at Coleraine Courthouse, warned perpetrators of violence against hospital staff that they will face being jailed.
His hard-hitting comments came after he heard how a Portrush teenager had spat at and struck a Deputy Sister at Causeway Hospital as she was tried to treat him.

Read more in this week's Coleraine Chronicle

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130