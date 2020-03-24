Map shows geographical spread of COVID-19 cases

NEW data just published by the Public Health Agency (PHA) has revealed that there are between five to ten COVID-19 cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

A map of the number of laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus across the Local Government Districts is among the surveillance bulletins just published by the health body.

The bulletin provides further detail on the number of tests carried out and the geographic spread of positive cases.

The figures are only in relation to those tested for the virus.

It's understood there are many more cases which have not been tested.

Fewer tests have also been conducted in the Western Trust area (298) of the five health bodies in NI.