Spend event funds on Coronavirus, says Sinn Féin

COUNCILLORS have rejected a suggestion that grant funding for events lost to Coronavirus should be re-channelled towards vulnerable people affected by the crisis.
Instead the unspent cash will go back into the council's central pot.
Members did however, authorise organisations in receipt of Community Development Fund grants to ignore projects for which the cash was earmarked and spend it instead on anything related to Covid-19.
So far every event until the end of June run by or receiving council funding has been postponed or cancelled, councillors heard at the monthly Leisure and Development Committee meeting on Wednesday.
The list includes the Ballymoney Spring Fair, Rhythm of the Bann, NW200, Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival, Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival.
Officers pointed out that no cash will be clawed back until events were officially cancelled.

