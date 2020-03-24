University criticised over student rent demand

A COUNCILLOR has blasted Ulster University chiefs for demanding rent from students who have quit the campus amid Coronavirus shut-down.

Last week both Ulster and Queen's University closed all their campuses for teaching and other activities until further notice.

All face-to-face teaching has been cancelled and libraries, sports facilities and cafes have closed.

Both universities pledged to continue with online courses as far as possible.

However, students who choose to leave halls of residence while campuses remain empty have been told they are still liable for rent.

An email sent out to tenants by accommodation provider ResLife promises units will remain open and available with support and guidance from staff.

But, the email adds, “If you choose to move out of your room because of Coronavirus you will remain liable for the rent until the contract end date.”

Cllr Adrian McQuillan said he'd been contacted by a constituent classed as vulnerable to Coronavirus who has moved back to Garvagh and is facing rental payments.

“I think this is totally unacceptable under the present circumstances," he said.

In response the University said it was "assessing its position."

