Wedding photographer postpones marriage plans

A PORTRUSH wedding photographer has postponed her own marriage celebrations in a bid to keep her loved ones safe during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Mum-of-two Lauren McGee was due to tie the knot with her fiance Jason Chambers, 29, at Portrush Town Hall on April 18 before their reception at the nearby Royal Court Hotel.

But fears for the health of close family members have prompted the couple to change their plans and postpone their wedding until November 28.

Speaking exclusively to The Chronicle, Lauren, 30, said: “As well as having to put my work on hold for three months, due to couples rescheduling their weddings, I've postponed my own big day.

