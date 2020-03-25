Shah murder: Police appeal for couple with child to come forward

Detectives investigating the murder of Inayat Shah in Ballymena on Saturday 21st March are issuing an appeal for potential witnesses to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “Our investigation into the murder of Inayat Shah continues and I would like to make a specific appeal at this time to a man and woman who spoke with security staff at the front sangar of Ballymena PSNI station on Saturday afternoon. The man and woman, who were accompanied by a small child, spoke briefly to security at around 3.30pm. I am appealing today for them to get in touch with us so we can determine if they have any information which could assist us with our investigation.

“I would ask them to contact detectives at Seapark on 101 quoting reference 863 of 21/03/20. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111 that gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”