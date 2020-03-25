Weddings postponed after changes made to registration services

Engaged couples have been forced to postpone their wedding ceremonies due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

The news comes as registration Services offered at Mid and East Antrim Council offices have now be severely restricted.

The new measures include no wedding ceremonies, coming into force with immediate effect.

Council will continue to undertake death registrations until further notice.

Council will continue to undertake birth registrations but parents are requested to delay the registration until the baby is five weeks old.

By appointment only

To comply with the issued ‘STAY AT HOME’ guidance, Council Registration offices in Larne, Ballymena and Carrickfergus will be closed to the public unless you have a pre-booked appointment with the Registrar.

As far as possible, council are minimising the number of staff attending work to minimise the risk of spread of Covid-19.

Our Registrar’s will still be able to answer phone calls and emails but the response time may be slower than usual.

Council would request your patience and understanding at this difficult time.

Please ring or email the Registrar’s office to discuss any queries, or make an appointment to register a death of a loved one.

Ballymena Office -

T: 02825633179

E: registrar.ballymena@midandeastantrim.

gov.uk

Birth Registrations

Births do not require registration for 42 days (six weeks).

If you have a new baby, please do not attend the Registrar’s office to register your baby. Instead contact the Registrar and you will be advised what to do.

For the re-registration of a birth - please ring or email the council offices and staff will advise accordingly.

Death Registrations

Death registrations are continuing as normal but by prior appointment only. Only one family member can attend the Council offices to register a death.

Marriage and Civil Partnerships

All ceremonies are cancelled until further notice, as per instruction of UK Government on 23rd March.

Council are not currently accepting any new marriage or civil partnership bookings.

Please email or phone the Registrar’s Service if you have any queries about marriages or civil partnerships which you would like to discuss with a member of the registration team.