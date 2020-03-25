Wrightbus shuts down until April 20

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Wrightbus, one of Ballymena’s biggest employers, has closed until April 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wrightbus announced that in light of Government guidance, it would temporarily close its factory to protect its workforce, their families and the local community.

"We will keep this under review and are committed to resuming production as soon as possible," the company said.

"We understand this is a difficult time for all concerned and we are seeking guidance from the Government on the measures they will be taking to protect the UK manufacturing industry and its workforce."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130