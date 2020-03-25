Field hospital 'to be set up at Craigavon'

As the war with coronavirus ramps up, a field hospital is to be established at Craigavon Area Hospital, the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands.

An airtight marquee with a heater is to be erected in the grounds of the hospital.

It is understood it will be used to provide additional capacity as the number of people requiring hospital treatment as a result of coronavirus rises.

When asked about the additional measures being put in place at Craigavon Area Hospital a spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said they are planning for the worst case scenario.

“All options which secure additional accommodation for patients and staff are being considered at this stage,” said the spokesperson.

“All Trusts have an ongoing duty to plan for the worst case scenarios – to plan for the worst while working for the best.

“That includes surge planning for COVID-19.”

He continued: “Everyone has a vital role to play in limiting the impact of COVID-19 on our society. That means washing our hands repeatedly, staying at home and, if we absolutely have to go out, keeping our distance from each other.

“If people follow this public health advice for as long as it takes, then we can help ensure that scenarios being planned for do not become a reality.”

Meanwhile, the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that GPs across Northern Ireland are to set up COVID-19 centres in each Trust.

While it is not yet clear where each centre will be located a spokesperson for the Department of Health confirmed the development.

“We are rapidly establishing Primary Care COVID-19 centres to manage the growth of cases in the community and to preserve essential GP services across Northern Ireland during the course of the pandemic.

“Further details will be announced later this week.”