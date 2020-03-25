Mid-Ulster Council area has fewest confirmed Coronavirus cases in NI

THE number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after being diagnosed with Covid-19 has risen to five.

As of 6pm on Tuesday, a further 24 new cases were also confirmed by the Department of Health on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 172.

Of those confirmed cases, 96 were male and 76 were female.

The virus has affected a broad range of age groups, with 54 of the confirmed cases in patients over 70 years of age. There are 59 cases in the 0-44 age group, and another 59 in the 45-69 bracket.

And in the latest Coronavirus update on Tuesday evening, officials outlined the number of positive cases in Northern Ireland by Local Government District.

The highest number of confirmed cases are in the Belfast City Council area which has had 40-60 infected patients.

The fewest number of cases (between 1-5) have been recorded in the Causeway Coast and Glens area and Mid-Ulster.

A total number of 2,989 Coronavirus tests have been carried out in Northern Ireland, of which 2,817 returned negative.

More than a third of the tests were carried out by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

The Southern Trust completed 543 tests and the Northern Trust carried out 443.

Earlier on Tuesday, 82-year-old Ruth Burke was named as Northern Ireland's fourth COVID-19 victim at her family's request.

Mrs Burke's daughter Brenda said the family did not want her simply to be remembered as a statistic.