MOTs to be extended for six month period

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has confirmed that in the coming days, six month temporary exemption certificates will begin to issue for all four year old cars so they can be kept on the road.

Minister Mallon said: "Just yesterday I confirmed MOT test centres would no longer be carrying out tests and that all vehicles eligible would be issued with a temporary exemption certificate (TEC). However, this could not be applied to four year old cars and taxis due to legal requirements.

“I am pleased to confirm that following significant work by my officials, I am now able to put arrangements in place to ensure four year old cars can get back on the road, if given the ongoing health advice, the journey to be made is essential.

“From tomorrow, four year old cars will be given a TEC for six months from the date that their MOT test should have been due. This will allow the vehicle to be taxed and driven on the road. Issuing the certificates will take some time but the exemption will automatically apply from the due date.