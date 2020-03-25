O'Neills begin manufacture of NHS scrubs

MANUFACTURING of scrubs for the Health and Social Care Trusts has begun at O'Neills in Strabane.

Around 150 staff at the company's Dublin Road premises are back working on the requirements for front line NHS staff in NI.

The fabric was dyed and coated with anti-viral properties at the Walkinstown site in Co Dublin.

Managing director, Kieran Kennedy said: “O’Neill's regrettably had to suspend the manufacturing of our sportswear last week and temporarily lay off staff due to the postponement and cancellation of sporting activities and the complete cessation of orders received from clubs and retailers as a result of COVID-19.

“We have literally been part of the fabric of local communities the length and breadth of Ireland for the past 102 years and as a company we can think of no better way to play our part in helping to save lives during the current national emergency.

"Now is the time for everyone to pull together as part of the huge collaborative effort required to help ensure our dedicated NHS staff have the necessary equipment to combat the spread of this deadly pandemic not just within our own country but across the globe."