Parking enforcement and charges suspended
Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

Email:

ciara.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

THE Minister for Infrastructure has suspended all on-street and off-street parking enforcement and on-street parking charges.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said: "The department will continue to take action where illegal parking is unsafe or blocking access to emergency or essential services.

"The public is reminded to comply with the strict health advice to stay at home to save lives."

