Parking enforcement and charges suspended

COVID 19 CRISIS: People urged to stand on doorsteps at 8pm this evening and give a RESOUNDING CHEER for front line workers
THE Minister for Infrastructure has suspended all on-street and off-street parking enforcement and on-street parking charges.
A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said: "The department will continue to take action where illegal parking is unsafe or blocking access to emergency or essential services.
"The public is reminded to comply with the strict health advice to stay at home to save lives."