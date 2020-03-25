Some relief for health workers

HEALTH Minister Robin Swann has secured financial support to reimburse car parking charges to health and social care staff.

All staff within the health and social care sector will receive a letter laying out the terms of the offer.

"I fully support our HSC staff and want to acknowledge the hard work and long antisocial hours that staff are working at this time," said the minister.

"Reimbursing car parking charges is one small measure that I can introduce immediately following confirmation of funding.

"My Department is engaging with Business Services Organisation to remove car parking charges for all those staff who pay through their salaries.

"Staff who pay at hospital car parking machines can submit claims for refunds through the Trust’s normal travel reimbursement scheme for parking incurred."

In conclusion, the minister thanked all staff.

“I hope this goes some way to showing my appreciation of the ongoing commitment to keep our health service going in these unprecedented times," he said.