Council staff offer help to deliver food

Staff at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have offered to help distribute food to vulnerable members of our community and those self-isolating.

Chief Executive of the Council, Anne Donaghy, said: “We are in the grip of a global pandemic and this is an extremely worrying time for our entire community.

“I have been overwhelmed by the response of our Council staff, who are working around the clock to ensure our services are available to our citizens at their time of need.

“In line with the Government advice, many of our citizens are staying at home, while others are in periods of self-isolation.

“My appeal to local shops is to get in touch with Council and tell us if we can assist you with delivering food to those who are isolating, or who are otherwise unable to leave their homes to get their groceries.”

Businesses in Mid and East Antrim who could avail of Council support to distribute food to customers are asked to contact www.midandeastantrim

.gov.uk/covid-19/

foodbanks