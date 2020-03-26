Pub Quiz sets phasers to fun to zap Corona

By Daniel Hill

IN order to counteract the negative effects that Coronavirus related social isolation is having a Co Down man has taken it upon himself to host “The Big Nerd Pub Quiz” to bring people together in this time of anxiety and fear.

Mark Hughes from the village of Rostrevor in the county will act as the host of the event . The quiz which will be live streamed on Youtube at 8pm on Saturday the 21st of March will test participants knowledge of different areas of fandom ranging from sci-fi, comics, cult film and television, animation, games and music. So far a total of over 100 people have signed up to take part in the quiz with a £50.00 amazon gift voucher up for grabs for the winner of the contest.

Mark has already garnered an overwhelmingly positive response to this idea on social media. He has attributed this success to the need for

people to entertain themselves while they self isolate to protect themselves and others from the spread of the contagion. “With everyone either self isolating or practicing social distancing in this time of COVID 19 I thought that this would be a great idea to bring people together without them having to leave the house. I figured if I was going to be staying indoors for quite a long time it would be something to distract people from having to watch the same old box sets on Netflix. If it goes well hopefully we’ll continue to do more of these and bring people together.”

Mark intends to host the quiz from the comfort of his old bedroom in his family home. If you would like to test your knowledge of pop-culture with the chance of winning a £50.00 Amazon gift card then why not try your hand at the Big Nerd Pub Quiz. For more information you can email Mark at bignerdpubquiz@gmail.com or call him directly on 07789852774.