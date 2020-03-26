What foodbanks need most right now

COVID 19 CRISIS: Translink announce free travel for healthcare employees
Donations to the community foodbanks across Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area can now be left at Civic Buildings in Ballymena for collection.
A spokesperson for Mid & East Antrim Council said: “Council remain committed to helping its citizens receive essential services and emergency provision where required throughout the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic situation.”
Supplies of the following basic, long-life foodstuffs are particularly welcome at this time:
UHT Milk
Tinned tomatoes
Tinned potatoes, vegetables
Sauces, for example curries, Bolognese etc
Tinned meats
Dry rice
Packet pasta/rice/noodles
Flour
Sugar
Tea/coffee
Cereal (multi packs)
Diluting juice/breakfast juice
Pet food
Nappies
Toiletries
Gloves
Hand sanitiser
Boxes to distribute hampers to the isolated
Cleaning products
Toilet rolls
Baby food
Wipes
A Council spokesperson said: “We are thankful to the generosity of our local community who are pulling together to help those who most need it during this unprecedented public health emergency.
“Members of the public can leave donations of food directly to Ardeevin in Ballymena during specific hours for drop offs.
“We all have a part to play in protecting the most vulnerable in our society.”
Ballymena (Ardeevin) will operate each day as follows:
Mon/Wed/Fri 9am to 1pm
Tues/Thur 1pm to 4.30pm
Please contact Ballymena Foodbank on 02825422543 http://ballymena.foodbank.org.uk/ or info@ballymena.foodbank.org.uk