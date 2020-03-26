What foodbanks need most right now

Donations to the community foodbanks across Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area can now be left at Civic Buildings in Ballymena for collection.

A spokesperson for Mid & East Antrim Council said: “Council remain committed to helping its citizens receive essential services and emergency provision where required throughout the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic situation.”

Supplies of the following basic, long-life foodstuffs are particularly welcome at this time:

UHT Milk

Tinned tomatoes

Tinned potatoes, vegetables

Sauces, for example curries, Bolognese etc

Tinned meats

Dry rice

Packet pasta/rice/noodles

Flour

Sugar

Tea/coffee

Cereal (multi packs)

Diluting juice/breakfast juice

Pet food

Nappies

Toiletries

Gloves

Hand sanitiser

Boxes to distribute hampers to the isolated

Cleaning products

Toilet rolls

Baby food

Wipes

A Council spokesperson said: “We are thankful to the generosity of our local community who are pulling together to help those who most need it during this unprecedented public health emergency.

“Members of the public can leave donations of food directly to Ardeevin in Ballymena during specific hours for drop offs.

“We all have a part to play in protecting the most vulnerable in our society.”

Ballymena (Ardeevin) will operate each day as follows:

Mon/Wed/Fri 9am to 1pm

Tues/Thur 1pm to 4.30pm

Please contact Ballymena Foodbank on 02825422543 http://ballymena.foodbank.org.uk/ or info@ballymena.foodbank.org.uk