Armagh City Hotel to be used as part of Trust's fight against coronavirus
Staff reporter

THE Armagh City Hotel is to play a significant role in the Southern Trust's plan to battle back against coronavirus.

That's according to Ulster Unionist Alderman Jim Speers.

It's understood that the hotel will be used as accommodation for doctors, nurses and staff.

He said, “After receiving a phone call from the owner of The Armagh City Hotel last week informing myself that they have made contact with the Department of health to offer the use of the hotel premises part of the Southern Trust’s battle with the Coronavirus.

"This is a significant step and I can confirm this will be active from Monday coming (March 30).

"A big thank you on behalf of the entire community.”

