Council to close all recycling centres from today

FROM close of business today (Thursday 26 March), Mid-Ulster District Council recycling centres will close to the public.

A spokesperson for the council said: "The decision comes as we begin to need to re-deploy our staff to other priority areas in line with our commitment to deliver essential services to our citizens for as long as possible.

"We believe that by remaining open, we are also encouraging travel which is not essential.

"We ask for your understanding in what are unprecedented circumstances for the entire community."