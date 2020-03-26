Council to close all recycling centres from today

Council to close all recycling centres from today

Coalisland Recycling Centre, along with all other such facilities, in Mid-Ulster, will close from this evening.

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

FROM close of business today (Thursday 26 March), Mid-Ulster District Council recycling centres will close to the public.

A spokesperson for the council said: "The decision comes as we begin to need to re-deploy our staff to other priority areas in line with our commitment to deliver essential services to our citizens for as long as possible.

"We believe that by remaining open, we are also encouraging travel which is not essential.

"We ask for your understanding in what are unprecedented circumstances for the entire community."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130