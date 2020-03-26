Dungannon Royal Mail puts out face mask appeal

DUNGANNON'S Royal Mail manager is appealing to anyone willing to sell or donate face masks or gloves to postal staff to get in touch.

Diana Willis said she was trying to protect the “brilliant workers” in Royal Mail as they carry on with their job throughout the present coronavirus pandemic.

And anyone who is able to be of assistance can either arrange for Royal Mail to collect them or can deliver them to their office in the Square in Dungannon.

She said: “We are asking anyone willing to sell or donate face masks or gloves to the postal staff in they can, maybe firms that have closed and won't be needing masks.

“I am trying to plan ahead to protect my brilliant workers for the Dungannon area.

“We can collect or they can be dropped off at the office up in the Square.”