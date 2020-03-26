Fifteen confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fermanagh and Omagh

FIFTEEN confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Fermanagh and District Council area, according to the latest statistics.

The figures, released by the Public Health Agency (PHA), are only in relation to the cases where a laboratory test has been taken.

Many more people are presenting with symptons but have not been tested.

In neighbouring Derry and Strabane District Council, there have been 8 positive cases.

Of the 3,716 tests conducted across Northern Ireland, 391 have been carried out in the Western Trust area - the lowest number of tests in any health authority.

Patients who have a persistent cough, or high temperature, together with any other members of their household must self-isolate according to the guidance.

They can also contact their GP or Out of Hours provider who can refer them to the new Primary Care Centre following an initial assessment over the phone.