Thank you NHS

HUNDREDS of local people across the district have joined millions more across the UK in paying tribute to health workers who continue to lead the fight against coronavirus.

In streets across Northern Ireland, families and communities joined together in a round of applause at 8pm tonight in appreciation for care workers who are putting their lives on the line on a daily basis.

In a heartwarming show of solidarity, videos posted to social media showed adults and children uniting.

It follows the example of a number of other countries who have held similar events over the past few weeks.

