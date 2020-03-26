Tributes to young photographer Stan who raised thousands for cancer charity

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young photographer who has passed away follow a brave battle with cancer.

Stan Conroy's family said they were devastated to say he had passed away yesterday (Wednesday).

“Stan is the brightest light in our lives and will be sadly missed by us, our families and all our friends,” his family said.

“As you know he was a wonderful photographer and raised an incredible amount of money for charities supporting children like himself who are faced with cancer, and was very proud of this.”

Stan had raised over £11,000 for young people who, like him, suffer from cancer, through his photography.

But what made his work particularly incredible was the fact that, prior to an exhibition he held in the Market Place Theatre last year, he had twice undergone surgery for brain cancer and, as a result, lost much of his sight.

It was Stan who came up with the name for the show, ‘In My Eyes’, his explanation being, “My photographs show the world as I see it.”

A spokesperson for the Market Place Theatre said, “We were so sad to hear the devastating news that Stan Conroy passed away yesterday.

“Stan was a wonderful boy with an incredible talent for photography. We were delighted to host an exhibition of his work at The Market Place in May 2019.

“His photographs showed the beauty in the everyday, the extraordinary in the ordinary and they were enjoyed by hundreds of visitors, amazed that work of such quality was created by someone so young. It was a privilege to work with Stan and his family on the exhibition and he left a lasting impression on us all.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Paula, Ian, Molly, Olive, Ella and the whole family at this sad time.”

Donations in lieu of flowers are to go towards Brain Tumour Research.