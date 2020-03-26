Update: COVID-19

Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

Email:

ciara.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

AS of 11.45am on Thursday, March 26, testing has resulted in 32 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 241.

To date, ten people who tested positive have sadly died.

