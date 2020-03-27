Care home residents record uplifting video for their loved ones

The residents of Three Rivers Care Home in Omagh have taken to social media in a bid to share uplifting and reassuring messages with their loved ones in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic.

A video was shared on the care home's Facebook page of some of the residents holding up messages for their families, as they are not allowed into the home for the foreseeable future.

Cathy Quigley, senior carer at Three Rivers, told the Tyrone Constitution about the idea behind the uplifting video.

"We just thought it was a nice idea to let everyone know that we are trying to get on with things. It's breaking everyone's heart here worrying are they okay or are they sick...We are just doing our best in trying to remain upbeat and keep positive.

"With everything going on and families ringing in it's really hard on them not being able to come in to see their loved ones and the point of the video was just to let them know that they are okay, they are safe and we are doing the best we can for them."

Three Rivers Care Home currently has 45 residents in their care and as Cathy explained, it is very hard on them too.

"It's very hard for the residents, a few of them would be reading the newspapers and we are trying to reassure them. Some of them are aware of what's going on and you can't really hide it from them either.

"We are just trying to keep a positive atmosphere and let them know that their families have been ringing in and they can talk to one another on the phone."