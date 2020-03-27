Don't go to court!

THE public and legal professionals have been advised to stay away from Antrim courthouse.

The Lord Chief Justice announced that as of Thursday March 26, all court business will be consolidated in the following courthouses: the Royal Courts of Justice, Laganside Courts, Craigavon, Dungannon and Londonderry, because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Until further notice, only urgent matters will be heard and these are likely to be undertaken remotely using live link, telephone or services including Sightlink, Zoom or BTMeetme.

Further detail is available at https://judiciaryni.uk/coronavirus-covid-19/.

Members of the public should NOT attend court, according to the guidance.

While their name may appear on the court list, the default position is that their case will be adjourned without them needing to attend.

Similar guidance has also issued to the Law Society and the Bar Council.