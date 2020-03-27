Emergency COVID-19 grant aid released for local community groups

Communities across Mid and East Antrim will now be able to access critical financial support during the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic situation after Council agreed a funding lifeline of £100,000 in total to assist its citizens.

The COVID-19 Community Support Grant Scheme is now open to all constituted groups across the borough, and is in addition to the usual two grants per annum available to community groups.

Groups will be asked to work in partnership where possible, to ensure a fair and equitable geographical reach and to avoid duplication of effort.

The vital funding package, which is among a raft of practical, immediate measures being undertaken by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as they continue to provide emergency and frontline services to its people, has been set up in response to local needs.

The scheme will help community groups in the borough to deliver to their own areas while the Department for Communities finalise details of the additional financial support it plans to make available.

Council’s COVID-19 Community Grant Scheme is a rolling programme, with no date for closure and no limit on the number of applications which can be made by any one group, reflecting the many uncertainties surrounding the ongoing pandemic crisis.

Full details of the criteria for applications are available at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/covid-19/grant

More information on other sources of advice and support can be found on Council’s dedicated Coronavirus Covid-19 web page at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/covid-19