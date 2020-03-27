Italian woman with links to Omagh speaks of concern for family in her home country

An Italian woman who is married to a man from Omagh has spoken of her concern about family back in her home country and in particular, her 89-year-old grandmother, as the Covid-19 outbreak continues to spiral out of control.

Italy exceeded China’s death toll last week despite having fewer confirmed infections and a far smaller population and is now the country firmly at the centre of the global crisis.

Valentina is originally from the north of Italy, around an hour from Milan, but is living in Sydney, Australia, with her husband Aaron Doody, from Omagh.

Living an 18-hour flight away from her home country, Valentina is naturally worried about her family and in particular, her 89-year-old grandmother, all of whom are in lockdown but are currently in good health.

"My family is fine, they are all worried, but they are fine," said Valentina. "They are not close to Lombardy where it is really bad at the moment."

Lombardy, in the northern part of the country, is the worst-affected region in the country with over 3,000 deaths and more than 25,000 people infected, according to government statistics.

"My family live an hour from Milan and of course they are all worried. They are currently in lockdown and can't move from their town. They can only go to the supermarket and pharmacies. My family are really frustrated because you don't have freedom to even go for a walk.

"My grandmother is locked down in an apartment, it is like being in a prison."

There are currently a lot of people in Intensive Care Units in Italy - including young people who have no underlying health problems. A lot of patients need help with breathing but there are not enough ventilators.

Doctors have been to told to choose who to intubate and priority will go to the young or those without comorbidities. At one hospital in Milan, they are not intubating anyone over 60.

"One of the things that made me really sad is that the hospitals are taking in people who have a bigger possibility to survive," said Valentina.

"My grandmother is 89. If they don't have space in the hospital she won't be able to go.

"I am quite worried. I am stuck here, I can't go to Italy in this situation, so I don't know what I could do. Hopefully, nothing will happen.

"They have stopped doing funeral ceremonies and you just want to give your family the best. If someone is sick, you can't even go to the hospital to see them in case you become infected.

"I never thought this would happen in Italy and I still can't understand why it has happened.

"The government didn't know what to do; they were surprised. The first thing they did was close the schools but then lots of people went on holiday because they thought it was just the flu. So they were all packed together and that's how coronavirus spread. A lot of people around Milan have second houses in other parts of Italy such as Sicily, for their holiday. They didn't put immediate restrictions in place."

With this in mind, Valentina is urging the people of Omagh to take this seriously but recommends keeping active during this pandemic, as long as social distancing measures are obeyed.

"If you have the freedom to go for a walk, go for a walk," concluded Valentina.