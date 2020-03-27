More services and free travel for health workers

PUBLIC transport provider Translink has announced further frequency on bus and train services and free travel within Northern Ireland for healthcare employees

From Monday 30th March, Translink Bus and Rail services will see reductions to timetable frequencies.

Full details of the new timetables are available on Translink’s Journey Planner and website.

Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive of Translink said: “There has been a further dramatic reduction in passenger numbers following the latest Government announcement to stay at home and stay safe in order to save lives.

“These revised timetables will ensure we maintain geographic coverage while providing essential services for key workers, those caring for others and access to healthcare and food supplies.

“These are unprecedented times, the message is simple, only travel if absolutely essential.

“By eliminating the unnecessary travel, we reduce the risk to those who need to use our services.

“We would also remind everyone to maintain social distancing with other passengers and staff within stations, at bus stops and on-board services.

“We are continuing to implement rigorous cleaning regimes for our fleet and passenger facilities including keeping surfaces clean and sanitising hand touch areas.

“We also have mobile cleaning teams travelling on key services to clean multi-touch points like door buttons and grab rails.

“Where possible, we recommend passengers use prepaid tickets such as m-link or multi-journey tickets and contactless if purchasing at stations, on board the train from the conductor or Glider TVM’s.

“ Many of our front-line staff will also be wearing gloves.

Chris also welcomed the Minister for Infrastructure Nicola Mallon’s announcement to offer free public transport for healthcare workers.

“We are pleased to support our key health workers who are doing an incredible job during these most difficult times.” he said.

“This is a dynamic situation we are all in together and we are committed to providing essential public transport services for key workers and those needing access to key services such as healthcare and food supplies.

“I would also like to commend our own staff who are working hard to ensure we continue to deliver vital bus and train services for our community.

“Working together we can all help protect the NHS and maintain safe and reliable transport for key workers and those needing access to key services, most importantly we will save lives”.

Keep up to date with all the essential advice and any further changes on the webpage www.translink.co.uk/covid19update, Translink’s journey planner or call the contact centre on 02890 666630.