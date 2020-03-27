New pharmacy hours and collection rules

Due to increased demand and the COVID19 (coronavirus) situation, community pharmacies across Northern Ireland are changing the way they work.

The majority of pharmacies will now open an hour later in the morning from 10am and close between 1pm and 2pm to allow staff time to re-stock.

Changes are also being made to the way repeat prescriptions are ordered.

People who need repeat prescriptions are advised to order these from the GP surgeries seven days before their prescriptions run out and to allow extra time for these to be ready for collection. Community pharmacies will phone the patient to advise when these are ready for collection.

Urgent prescriptions can still be ordered and collected from the GP to bring to the pharmacy. You may also need to allow longer than usual to have these dispensed.

People are being reminded to only order the prescriptions they need as over ordering wastes valuable and limited health service resources.

People who are unwell or who have a new continuous cough or a raised temperature should not come to either the GP surgery or the pharmacy but should send someone else instead.