Police step up patrols at vandal-hit school site

POLICE have committed to increasing patrols in the Liskey Road area following a spate of vandalism and arson attacks at the vacant Strabane Academy site.

Vandals have targeted the portacabins and former school building repeatedly in recent months leaving a trail of destruction.

The school vacated the site to move to a new state-of-the-art £21.47m build on the Derry Road in January however it is still using the site for PE and sport and will do so until the pitches at the new site are constructed and lie fallow until they are playable.

In a post on its social media page Strabane PSNI shared a number of images showing the extent of the recent damage caused to the premises.

Windows have been smashed, portacabins burnt out and graffiti daubed on the building.

“Police are becoming increasingly concerned following the increase in anti-social behaviour, vandalism and criminal damage at the vacant Strabane Academy site.

“As you can see it is becoming a real danger. We are increasing patrols of the area however would encourage local residents to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us.

“Plans are in place to fully secure the building the very near future,” an officer said.

The site was once the home of renowned hymn-writer Cecil Frances Alexander, who composed classics such as ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful' and 'Once in Royal David's City' and there have been calls for it to be protected given its historic significance.

Derry City and Strabane Distict Council has already approached the Education Authority (EA) expressing an interest in acquiring the site.

It followed the unanimous support for a motion tabled on the issue by Strabane independent councillor Raymond Barr and subsequently amended by Sinn Féin's Ruairí McHugh in January urging council to investigate the possibility of acquiring the site with a view to releasing it for the purpose of addressing social need.

The EA says no decision had yet been made on its future.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about recent incidents or who witness suspicious behaviour on the site to contact them on the non-emergency 101 number.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has condemned the continuing vandalism.

“As a public representative I am stunned and shocked at both the level of destruction and the lack of security provided,” he said.

”Every part of the school is wrecked with hundreds of windows being broken and even an arson attack on an outbuilding.

”This site had significant potential especially given the lack of youth facilities in the town.

“More than that, as we will face unprecedented pressures in health, this site could have been used for isolation wards to help cope with demand.

“But all the potential has been ruined by the reckless acts of youth vandals.“

He added: “I do not understand why the Education Authority and the Department of Education has not provided adequate security.

“This need to happen immediately before the school is burned down. I would also urge parents to know where their children are and to make sure they go nowhere near these buildings.”