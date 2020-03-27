Some Council staff being trained for cemetery roles due to COVID-19 crisis

AS the COVID-19 crisis deepens, it has been revealed that local council staff are being given training in a variety of new jobs - including burial duties.

Mid and East Antrim Chief executive Anne Donaghy said staff were being redeployed and retrained to cope with the current emergency conditions.

She said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the response of our staff to this crisis.

“They have gone above and beyond to ensure our vital frontline services are protected when they are needed most by our public.

“As part of any Council’s emergency planning processes, steps are put in place to support our citizens as best as possible during a large-scale incident.

“This requires us to diversify the skills across our organisations and to be agile.

“The scale of the current coronavirus pandemic is one which we in local government have never come across before.

“To ensure essential frontline services remain functional, our staff have been exceptional in offering themselves to assist across Council roles.

“This temporary transition in jobs is done in line with all health and safety protocols, and we have been working closely with unions.

“Within our Council, this has included the mobilisation of our Economic Development team to frontline assistance of our businesses, Council staff assisting with the delivery of essential goods to members of our community, an increase in our vehicle drivers, and as part of emergency contingency planning for a worst-case scenario, the availability of some staff to assist with our cemetery services.”