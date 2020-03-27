Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Johnson has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street.

"He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty," a statement from Downing Street said.

He will still be in charge of the government's handling of the crisis, the statement added.

In a video message on Twitter, Mr Johnson said: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

"Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives."