BREAKING: Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

It is understood that he has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street.

"He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty," a statement said.

He will still be in charge of the government's handling of the crisis, the statement added. Earlier this week, the prime minister's spokesman said if Mr Johnson was unwell and unable to work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, as the first secretary of state, was the selected minister to stand in.

In a video on his Twitter account, Mr Johnson, 55, said: "I'm working from home and self-isolating and that's entirely the right thing to do.

"But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.

"I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff."

"So thank you to everybody who's doing what I'm doing, working from home to stop the spread of the virus from household to household," he added.

"That's the way we're going to win."

It is not known whether Mr Johnson will still be living with his fiancee Carrie Symonds, who is several months pregnant.

Pregnant women are advised to be particularly stringent when following social distancing advice, and minimise social contact for up to 12 weeks.