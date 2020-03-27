Changes to bin collections in Newry, Mourne and Down District

'RALLY NI': Will it ever happen?
NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council has
implemented temporary changes to its refuse
collection and Household Recycling Centre
services arising from the COVID-19 crisis.
Refuse Collection
• Bins should now be presented for collection
no later than 6am every morning, or alternatively the night before.
• Householders are requested to park as considerately as possible to allow access for refuse collection vehicles.
• Householders are also asked to ensure that all
bin handles are cleaned or wiped-down before and after use.
• Members of the public should not approach
our staff without following the minimum two-metre social distancing guidance.
Immediate Closure of All Household
Recycling Centres
Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) across
Newry, Mourne and Down are now closed until
further notice.
Please store your recyclable items at home until
the HRCs reopen. Fly-tipping outside HRCs is
prohibited and CCTV remains in operation.
If you have any queries, please email recycling@nmandd.org and the council will endeavour to respond to you as quickly as they can.
A spokesperson said, "We are constantly reviewing our services in the light of rapidly changing events and may make further changes at very short notice. Please monitor the Council’s social media channels to be kept informed of updates.