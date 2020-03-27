Changes to bin collections in Newry, Mourne and Down District

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council has

implemented temporary changes to its refuse

collection and Household Recycling Centre

services arising from the COVID-19 crisis.

Refuse Collection

• Bins should now be presented for collection

no later than 6am every morning, or alternatively the night before.

• Householders are requested to park as considerately as possible to allow access for refuse collection vehicles.

• Householders are also asked to ensure that all

bin handles are cleaned or wiped-down before and after use.

• Members of the public should not approach

our staff without following the minimum two-metre social distancing guidance.

Immediate Closure of All Household

Recycling Centres

Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) across

Newry, Mourne and Down are now closed until

further notice.

Please store your recyclable items at home until

the HRCs reopen. Fly-tipping outside HRCs is

prohibited and CCTV remains in operation.

If you have any queries, please email recycling@nmandd.org and the council will endeavour to respond to you as quickly as they can.

A spokesperson said, "We are constantly reviewing our services in the light of rapidly changing events and may make further changes at very short notice. Please monitor the Council’s social media channels to be kept informed of updates.