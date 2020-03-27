Cross-border workers 'left in limbo': Boylan

MANY cross-border workers living in Armagh have been left in limbo due to regulations governing the Irish Government’s Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

That's according to Sinn Féin's Newry & Armagh MLA, Cathal Boylan.

He said that his party are seeking urgent clarification from the Taoiseach and are actively lobbying for this payment to be extended to cross-border workers living north of the border.

Mr Boylan said, “The Irish Government’s Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (€350 weekly) is a positive measure for those who have been forced out of work as a result of the ongoing pandemic crisis.

"However, I’m concerned that currently this payment is only available to people living in the south of Ireland.

"There are many workers living north of the border who are employed in the south and they shouldn’t be excluded from this scheme.

"The exclusion of workers living in the north is just adding to the distress and anxiety that many workers are feeling at this time."

Concluding he stated, “Sinn Féin has been actively lobbying on behalf of cross border workers. My colleague John Brady TD met with Minister Regina Doherty to discuss this issue and Sinn Féin raised it again with the Taoiseach. I understand that the Government will be clarifying this matter soon and I’m hoping that common sense will prevail."