Please sir, can we have some more?

YESTERDAY, we brought you the uplifting story of the Coleraine schoolteacher dispensing solid advice to his pupils at home self isolating.

Barry McGoldrick's unique style has earned him plenty of praise in the past 24 hours - from parents as well as students.

A well-known sportsman, Barry brings the same no-nonsense approach to the classroom as he does to the playing fields.

Which makes him a very popular teacher indeed.

Here are today's wise words...

'Morning Guys.

'I was that bored yesterday I phoned my granny in law.

'I don't even know what day it is anymore.

'Get the exercise done today - 12 press-ups and 12 sit-ups on the hour for six hours.

'The sun is shining, the birds are chirping...so get it done outside.

'I have bought myself a ukulele.

Day 3: 'Wash your hands you little fockers!

Take care of yourselves and have a safe weekend.

Mr McG.'

Briliant.