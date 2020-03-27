'STAY at home, save lives'.

That is our message as the scale of the COVID-19 crisis unfolds in communities across Northern Ireland.

On Monday night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a UK-wide lockdown.

For the next three weeks, residents are being asked to stay indoors except for going out to shop for essential items such as food or medical supplies, travelling for essential work or exercising once a day.

Gatherings of more than two people in public except for families of the same household have been forbidden as well as social gatherings of any kind with the exemption of funerals.

The PSNI, under a new law, will be empowered to enforce the rules through fines and dispersal of gatherings.

Mr Johnson said the unprecedented measures will help protect the health service and save the lives of the elderly and most vulnerable among us.

Doctors and nurses are putting their own lives at risk in hospitals across the country to give medical care to patients.

Across the district, community groups and organisations are coming together to do what they can to help combat the spread and help those in need.

Now it's your turn.

Stay indoors where you can and when out in public follow the rules of social distancing.

Parents are being asked to make sure their children stay at home.

Despite public perception, children are not immune to the highly infectious virus.

In towns and villages services, pubs, hotels, shops selling non-essential items and churches have all voluntarily closed their doors to halt the spread of coronavirus - the very same virus that is creating untold devastation in Italy and elsewhere.

It is here and it is spreading in our community right now but with your help, it can be pushed back.

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that the virus "threatens us with an onslaught".

“In a few short weeks, this onslaught could very rapidly dwarf the impact of the Troubles on our society.

“But we are not powerless in this situation. We can push it back. We can fight back.

“So let me urge everyone across society to do the right thing. Do it not just for yourself but for your family, friends and neighbours. Do it for our health workers and the health service.

“Stay at home. Save lives. When or if you absolutely have to go out, keep your distance from others.

"And keep washing your hands throughout the day," he said.

Protect yourself, protect others, protect the NHS.

We're all in this together and by following the advice, know that better days are ahead.