HEALTH Minister Robin Swann is urging everyone across Northern Ireland to stay at home this weekend - despite the good weather.

"The weather forecast is good for the next few days but I would really urge everyone to resist the temptation to head out and socialise," said the minister.

"We have to maintain the fightback against Covid-19. That means every one of us staying at home and regularly washing our hands thoroughly. Only leave home if it’s absolutely necessary and, if you have to go out, keep your distance from others.

"This is about protecting yourself, protecting others and protecting the health service.

"For the sake of everyone you care about, don’t take a chance this weekend," he added.

There was uproar a week ago when several resorts along the north coast were swamped by visitors enjoying the good weather.

Beaches and beauty spots were packed with people, leading to criticism from local residents and businesses.

The hope now is that people have listened to the message being sent out by politicians and healthcare professionals and stay at home this weekend.