Work to be paused on new South Lake Leisure Centre

ALL work on the South Lake Leisure Centre site in Craigavon is to be suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The new council facility is due to open in August, however this may now not be possible.

Correspondence seen by the Ulster Gazette and sent to councillors said that in light of the continuing and escalating COVID-19 pandemic, contractors Farrans have been continually reviewing and amending their risk management strategies in line with government guidance, advice and CDM Requirements relating to: managing ill staff, travelling to and from the site, hygiene and welfare requirements, and social distancing.

“Upon review, Farrans made the decision to suspend all work on site in line with The Public Health Notifiable Diseases Order (Northern Ireland) 2020,” the correspondence read.

“This will be a planned shutdown over a number of days due to the advanced nature of construction and the complexity of systems that are currently live.

“Please be assured that South Lake Leisure Centre (SLLC) remains a priority for the Council and the project team, and Officers are working with Farrans and others to secure clarity around a start-up programme and that will be discussed with Members in due course.

“The Operational project team remains focussed on opening on August 15, and is now meeting, virtually, three times a week to maintain as much momentum as possible. Due to the nature of this evolving situation, this may not be possible depending on how things progress, but Officers will continue to work on the programme to be prepared to accept handover of the building when ready.

“Wherever possible Officers will strive towards shortening the period it will take to migrate to and mobilise SLLC, with that proviso that the building can only be opened once it is safe to do so. Officers will continue to keep staff informed and involved in the delivery programme as far as it is practicable.

“As the site remains in Farrans possession during the closure, the contractor is responsible for enhancing security and the site will be regularly monitored by Farrans personnel.

“Council is very aware that when the site construction restarts this will be a very positive message to the citizens of the Borough and Officers will continue to work on ways to engage with existing and potential customers during this period, particularly where existing centres are closed.”