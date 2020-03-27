Omagh churches ring bells in solidarity of NHS

Darren Beattie

Reporter:

Darren Beattie

Email:

darren.beattie@tyronecon.co.uk

St Columba's Church and Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, rang their bells simultaneously at 12 noon today in solidarity of NHS workers.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130