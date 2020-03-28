Generosity of community continues to shine

by Ciara Maguire

THE generosity of the Strabane community in the midst of the coronavirus crisis is continuing to shine through.

In the latest of the innumerable acts of kindness across the district, Lisnafin/Ardnalee/Trust CCDA has donated £1,000 to Strabane Community Project's food bank.

The money has been donated from the community group’s own self-raised funds to help those in need.

Damien Gavigan, project co-ordinator, said: ““Lisnafin Community Centre was also used as a drop off for donations on Friday, March 13 and Saturday 14.

“Thanks to Teresa Quigg, Riofach Canon, Liam McGarrigle, Elaine Morris and Paula McIntyre for helping to organise and oversee it.

“All the donations received have also been given to Strabane Community Project's food bank at the Grass Roots Cafe and Food Market at John Wesley Street.”

