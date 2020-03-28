You will get through this

A STRABANE man living in China has sent a message of hope back home to the people of Northern Ireland amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Raymond Ferguson has been living and teaching in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province for the last 10 years.

There life is slowly returning to normal as the western world experiences the worst of the pandemic.

The father-of-two has now sent an inspiring message back home urging local people to heed expert advice.

Raymond, who has regularly posted updates on social media, says the only way of combating the threat of the virus is to heed the expert advice by staying at home and taking the necessary steps when venturing out for essential items.

“China has been on lockdown for the past ten weeks due to the outbreak of Coronavirus 19, also known as COVID-19. It was around January 20 when I first began to hear about COVID- 19 and to be honest I did not pay much heed to it at that time,” he said.

“I had just finished my first semester teaching schedule and was looking forward to celebrating Spring Festival with my family, just like the millions of other families here. Usually, the holiday is symbolized by the return of millions of migrant workers to their home cities, towns, and villages across the country.

“For many workers, it is the only substantial holidays - about ten to 14 days - and the only opportunity they get to see their families each year, so it a very important and much needed break. I suppose it is comparable to Christmas for many of us.

“Most workers did make it back to their families for Spring Festival and thankfully they did not miss out from seeing their loved ones.

“The initial few days during the holidays was when television and online news reports began to escalate about the virus. Information on people being affected by city and provincial region was broadcast daily and what measures each citizen should take in order to keep themselves, family, community, and country safe from further contamination of COVID-19.”

Raymond said the first direct measure he noticed was the advice to stay at home.

He continued: “I was in my wife’s hometown at that time, and every year my in-laws would have gathered for many social events to celebrate Spring Festival however, this year no one showed up.

“The advice on the news was not to travel and not to congregate unnecessarily in large crowds, so my in-laws followed that advice as did many other Chinese people, even though it meant not celebrating the holiday like they would have normally done.

“Added to that, the Chinese government closed all civic amenities like parks, museums, libraries, etc. Shortly after, all restaurants, bars, clubs, theme parks and all venues where people had the propensity to horde were also put on mandatory closure until further notice.

“Supermarkets did remain open and there was always a constant supply of groceries and vegetables available so I did not experience the panic buying that I have been seeing or hearing about back home.

“We all thought that it would blow over in a couple of weeks, but as time went on further preventative measures were being continually enacted. Obviously, staying at home day in and day out is difficult, especially if you have children or you need to go out to buy essential supplies or check on a neighbour.

“The advice was wear a mask or cover your mouth and nose to protect yourself and others. Again, advice was followed and that is exactly what people did and still do when going outside for any length of time.”

On February 12, Raymond, his wife Lingmon and their sons Dylan (6) and Callum (14 months) returned to their resident city - a city of almost 14 million people - and immediately he was struck by the eeriness of how empty the roads and streets were.

“Never in my ten years living here have I not seen another person on the street. The very few shops that were opened required every customer to have their temperature taken and hands sprayed with an alcoholic sanitizer before they were allowed to enter.

“All staff in the shop also had to wear a mask and before beginning their shift had to record their temperature, too. Even now, ten weeks after the whole outbreak began; I still get my temperature taken going into every shop,” he explained.

“My school was supposed to start on February 17 but up to now there is still no confirmed return date for students. I have been following my normal teaching schedule by using online platforms like edmodo.com and zoom.us which thankfully has kept me and my students busy otherwise I would have found it much harder to deal with the drudgery of daily life here at the moment.”

In recent days, Raymond posted to Facebook a video that has been widely shared and showing how life is gradually returning to normal.

“There are more shops opening daily and lots more people on the streets, too. In addition, official news reports are saying that there are very few new COVID-19 cases being reported.

"The latest I heard was around 20 which is remarkable when you consider the huge population of 1.6 billion people that live in China,” he said.

The Strabane man says that it is down to the stringent measures taken by the Chinese government that the virus has almost been eradicated there.

In comforting words to the people of Strabane and across the province, he added: “My advice to all back home is to stay out of crowded areas, wear a mask, drink lots of water, wash your hands often and most importantly do not put yourself into a tizzy.

“I hope that my personal experience over the last couple of months here can in some way help you stay healthy and sane over the next few weeks.

“I am fairly sure that I will see you all in July when I return to Strabane for my usual summer holiday. Good luck everyone!”