Chase the Rainbow

STORMS don't last forever.

That's the defiant message from households across the borough in response to the coronavirus lockdown.

With people being actively discouraged from congregating in groups and social distancing measures in place, it's becoming increasingly harder for us all to talk to one another.

As a result, many are relying on other gestures to convey a message of solidarity - such as pinning rainbow pictures to their windows.

In homes all along the north coast are colourful symbols of hope, bringing much needed smiles to neighbourhoods in these difficult times.

Rainbows are used as a symbol of peace and hope as they often appear when the sun follows a heavy rainfall.

Which is why we are following the example of other countries around the world and reminding ourselves that there is hope and light to follow, even after dark times.