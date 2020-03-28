First coronavirus-related death in Armagh

First coronavirus-related death in Armagh
IT is understood that the death of the first person from Armagh from COVID-19 has taken place.

A post on the Armagh Parish Facebook page encouraged members of the public to join them in prayer from St Malachy's Church, Armagh on Saturday, March 28 at 8.30pm, "as we pray for the late Peter Breen, Rock Road who has sadly passed away.

"We will remember Peter and all the Breen family and all who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and all who are struggling with the virus at this time," the post said.

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed that two more people in Northern Ireland had passed away due to coronavirus, bringing the total number to 15.

Forty-nine more people have also tested positive for the illness, bringing the total number of cases as of 2pm today (Saturday) to 324.

