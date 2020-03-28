G4S presence still required at Armagh Courthouse despite it being closed over Covid-19 risk

DESPITE the ordered closure of multiple courthouses as part of "rationalising" around coronavirus, G4S security staff are still required to open up premises and maintain a presence, during what would have been regular working hours.

A spokesperson confirmed G4S is “keeping operational support”.

As of March 26, the Lord Chief Justice, Sir Declan Morgan, advised efforts were underway to balance the risk to staff and public against the requirement for justice.

Part of this led to many courthouses being ordered to close with cases consolidated into the lists of four which would remain operational, until further notice.

The scaling back of court work began the previous week, when the requirement for attendance by defendants and legal representatives was necessary only for emergencies or first appearance remands.

Video-link hearings were not affected.

As the situation began to change, the Chief Justice announced further measures which were intended to commence on March 30. Cases would be dealt with remotely, by email, telephone or Skype. Where a court based hearing was required, and it was safe to do so, the judge could limit the number of persons present.

This was to permit judges to continue managing cases, to be in readiness for hearing when court business returns to normal or deal with issues that may arise. Judges will identify priorities, taking account of the availability of resources and the practical arrangements that can be implemented safely.

But events were overtaken, particularly after the Prime Minister made a televised address announcing significant restrictions.

Immediately following this, the Chief Justice issued further guidance declaring as of Thursday, March 26, all courthouse would close down with four exceptions - Laganside, Craigavon, Dungannon and Londonderry – where business from each of the others would be consolidated.

With this currently the position, only urgent matters are addressed by a court hearing determined by the relevant judge, until further notice. All other matters will be determined by a judge without a hearing. The default position is to adjourn all other matters for eight weeks.

Only 10 people are permitted in courtrooms at any one time, including the judge, clerk and G4S staff.

Despite all other courthouses closed to public and staff, G4S are continuing to open them and maintain a security presence inside the locked building.

Given the high risk situation and some G4S staff perturbed by the lack of person protection equipment in carrying out this role in empty courthouses, a number of questions were put to management.

They were asked to advise why G4S staff are being requires to open up closed courthouses and retain a presence, while no court staff, judges, lawyers, defendants or public are permitted entry?

In addition clarity was sought around safety measures to protect these staff from contamination, and to advise when a risk assessment was carried out, (per courthouse or in general) to ensure all health and safety procedures necessary under legislation and duty of care to staff have been adhered to.

A G4S spokesperson responded: “The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority. While there is no public access to many courts in Northern Ireland at this time, our security officers are keeping operational support available across those sites to maintain other essential aspects of security.

"Our teams are following all PHA guidance in relation to Covid-19 including the provision of protective equipment where necessary. The Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service continues to provide cleaning at all sites where we maintain a presence, and we are currently working with them to consider all future service requirements."