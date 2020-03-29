Positive response to HSC workforce appeal

A DRIVE to boost Northern Ireland’s health and social care workforce during the Covid-19 pandemic is receiving a really positive response, Minister Robin Swann has announced.

The online HSC Workforce Appeal went live this weekend and in the first 24 hours, 4,031 people registered an interest in playing their part. That includes 931 clinical staff

The Health Minister said: “This is a really encouraging and positive response and I know the numbers will grow further.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has registered their interest and also express my gratitude to those involved in this campaign. It will make a huge difference.

“It is truly heartening to see so many people across Northern Ireland backing the fightback against Covid-19 in so many different ways.”

The HSC Workforce Appeal is in addition to other initiatives to enhance the workforce including final year nursing, midwifery, medical and social work students being deployed ahead of schedule. Plans are being extended to invite 2nd year nursing, midwifery and AHP (including for example, physio, radiography, occupational therapy) to further support care delivery.

The appeal is also seeking non-clinical workers to fill a range of vacancies with paid employment including porters, catering staff, cleaning and domestic services staff, laundry staff, ICT professionals, finance and payroll, call handlers, drivers, electricians, plumbers, joiners, warehousing, maintenance staff and more.

“Our message to people across all the staff groups is simple and urgent – Northern Ireland needs you.” Mr Swann added.

More information about the HSC Workforce Appeal – including a link to register your interest - can be found at www.hwww.hscworkforceappeal.co.uk/

It is also being promoted across social media and everyone is encouraged to like and share the posts.

The Department for Communities and Volunteer Now are also coordinating community volunteer opportunities – including to help support older and vulnerable people during the pandemic.