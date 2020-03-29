Win an out of this world prize with our creative writing competition!

THE Ulster Gazette has teamed up with our friends at the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium to give children the opportunity to win an out of this word prize - and help parents with home schooling.

School's out and that has meant added pressure for parents who are perhaps working from home or for those who are running out of ideas to keep their children entertained.

Along with our friends at AOP we have come up with a superb creative writing competition.

We're asking young people to write a 500 word short story themed around outer space. Possible ideas include:

- an intergalactic story about a journey around the Solar System

- If you could live on one of the Planets which one and why

- A story about discovering a new planet – what would you call it, what does it look like, any life?

- The 50-year anniversary of Apollo 13 is coming up in April – perhaps you could write a Moon themed story?

- Use your imagination to tell a story about meeting an alien – where did they come from, what do they look like?

All entries will receive a voucher towards entry into the Planetarium and there will be a top prize of a free family ticket with a special space-themed goody bag.

And not only that, but our winner will have their story beamed onto the Planetarium's dome, complete with voice-over and space images, as part of the grand re-opening of the Planetarium which is currently undergoing refurbishment!

Plus, we will print some of the best entries in the Ulster Gazette.

To be in with a chance to win simply send your entry, along with your child's name, age, the name of their school and your contact details to editor@ulstergazette.co.uk before Friday, April 24.

Good luck - and get writing!